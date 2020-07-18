Ihsahn To Release New EP "Pharos" In September; New Music Video "Spectre At The Feast" Posted

Emperor frontman Ihsahn has announced that he will be releasing a new EP entitled, "Pharos" on September 11th through Candlelight Records. In addition to this, the Norwegian musician has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Spectre At The Feast," which can be seen below. The EP itself will feature three original songs, as well as covers of "Roads" by British trip hop band Portishead and "Manhattan Skyline" by countrymen A-Ha.

Pharos EP tracklisting:

1. Losing Altitude

2. Spectre At The Feast

3. Pharos

4. Roads (Portishead)

5. Manhattan Skyline (A-Ha) featuring Einar Solberg of Leprous