Onslaught Posts New Music Video "Bow Down To The Clowns" Online
British thrash metal favourites Onslaught has posted a new music video online for the song, "Bow Down To The Clowns." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming seventh album, "Generation Antichrist," which will be released through AFM Records on August 7th and marks the band's first release since the 2013 album, "VI." The record also marks the debut of new vocalist Dave Garnett, who replaced longtime frontman Sy Keeler earlier this year.
Track Listing:
1. Rise to Power
2. Strike Fast Strike Hard
3. Bow Down To The Clowns
4. Generation Antichrist
5. All Seeing Eye
6. Addicted To The Smell Of Death
7. Empires Fall
8. Religiousuicide
9. A Perfect Day To Die
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sacrifice Postpones All 2020 Shows
- Next Article:
Nightfall Signs With Season Of Mist
0 Comments on "Onslaught Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.