Onslaught Posts New Music Video "Bow Down To The Clowns" Online

British thrash metal favourites Onslaught has posted a new music video online for the song, "Bow Down To The Clowns." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming seventh album, "Generation Antichrist," which will be released through AFM Records on August 7th and marks the band's first release since the 2013 album, "VI." The record also marks the debut of new vocalist Dave Garnett, who replaced longtime frontman Sy Keeler earlier this year.

Track Listing:

1. Rise to Power

2. Strike Fast Strike Hard

3. Bow Down To The Clowns

4. Generation Antichrist

5. All Seeing Eye

6. Addicted To The Smell Of Death

7. Empires Fall

8. Religiousuicide

9. A Perfect Day To Die