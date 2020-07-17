Sacrifice Postpones All 2020 Shows; Demoing New Material

Legendary Canadian thrash metal quartet, Sacrifice, is disappointed to announce that all previously planned live performances in 2020 have been postponed until further notice.

The band was scheduled to play festival shows this year in both Vancouver, BC and Hamburg, Germany, in addition to a South American tour originally planned for this month. All shows have been put on hold until at least 2021, with the rescheduled Vancouver show already confirmed and announced:

Modified Ghost Festival 2021

Sacrifice with Razor, Exciter and guests

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at The Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver BC

"It's been a while since Sacrifice has played live," says guitarist/vocalist Rob Urbinati. "It’s very disappointing to have to postpone our shows for this year. The main thing is keeping everyone safe. Hopefully when our next show happens there will be some new music from us as well. Stay home, stay safe."

The band is currently in the demo stages for new material. More details on upcoming recordings will be released in the months to come.