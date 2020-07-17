Thurisaz Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Veil" From Upcoming New Album "Re-Incentive"

Belgian band Thurisaz premiere a new song and yric video entitled "The Veil", taken from their upcoming new album "Re-Incentive", which will be out in stores September 1st. The effort was recorded and engineered at CCR Studio by Kris Belean, Mettez Nick, and Theuwen Peter, and mastered at Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren.

Check out now "The Veil" below.



