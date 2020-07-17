Thurisaz Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Veil" From Upcoming New Album "Re-Incentive"
Belgian band Thurisaz premiere a new song and yric video entitled "The Veil", taken from their upcoming new album "Re-Incentive", which will be out in stores September 1st. The effort was recorded and engineered at CCR Studio by Kris Belean, Mettez Nick, and Theuwen Peter, and mastered at Fascination Street Studios by Jens Bogren.
Check out now "The Veil" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Thurisaz Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.