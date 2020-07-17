Bloodbather Premiere New Track & Lyric Video “Void”
Bloodbather premiere a lyric video for their new track, “Void“. The single once again finds Kyler Millo (also bass) on vocal duties with the group having parted ways with their singer Jeffrey Georges earlier this year.
Comments Kyler Millo of it:
“‘Void‘ is about fixation on a person and perceiving how good they have it. And wanting to wear their skin metaphorically and literally after observing them (stalking them) for an undisclosed period of time.”
