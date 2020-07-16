Pallbearer Posts New Album "Forgotten Days" Trailer
Little Rock, Arkansas based doom metal outfit Pallbearer has posted the first trailer for their new album, "Forgotten Days" online, which can be seen below, along with the music video for the song below. This will be the band's first release through Nuclear Blast Records and is scheduled to be released on October 23rd.
The Randall Dunn (Sunn O))), Earth, Johan Johannson) produced album was recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in West Texas. Michael Lierly, drummer Mark Lierly’s brother, once again created the album’s artwork, crafting images that were roughly hewn yet heartbreaking in their expressive heft. The striking cover, by Michael Lierly, is the ideal foil to Pallbearer’s thick musical and lyrical melancholia.
Forgotten Days tracklisting:
1. Forgotten Days
2. Riverbed
3. Stasis
4. Silver Wings
5. The Quicksand Of Existing
6. Vengeance & Ruination
7. Rite Of Passage
8. Caledonia
