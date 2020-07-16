Draemora Posts New Music Video "Home" Online
Relatively new to the Seattle metal scene, Draemora is comprised of seasoned musicians who, despite COVID-19 slowing their debut, showed the nation and the world their EP "Awakening," unleashed this past June via Ultra Nast Records.
Today, the band is excited to share their first music video for their track "Home" via its premiere on BeheadingTheTraitor's YouTube channel, which can be seen below.
Guitarist Terry Jenkins adds about the video:
"The video is meant to capture the day in the life of a drug addict/alcoholic. Take the video how you want, but to me, it’s just a depiction of the brutal loneliness of addiction, and the damage it can do."
