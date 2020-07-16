Selenseas Uploads New Visualizer "The Mirror"

Moscow heavy/power metallers Selenseas are sharing with fans their next single "The Mirror" from their forthcoming album "The Outer Limits" due out August 7th on Rockshots Records. After a debut EP and the full-length "Za gran’yu vozmozhnogo" (2017) in their native language, the band formed in 2010 by bass player and composer Vladislav Tyushin have decided to re-record their songs for the international debut album "The Outer Limits."

In 2019, Mikhail Kudrey, a talented vocalist, joined Selenseas as the new singer, his unique voice and charisma turned out to be a perfect addition to the band’s style, and recording sessions for the revamped international version of "Za gran’yu vozmozhnogo" followed immediately.

The band decided to re-record almost all instruments for the album "The Outer Limits" and to ensure a more powerful and epic sound, several guest musicians were invited: Sergei Lazar (Arkona, Rossomahaar), Ivan Garin, Andrey Zodchiy (ex-Dis Pater), Alexey Verbitsky (Legenda) and Gamil Makhmutov (ex-Ethno-Sound).

Composer Vladislav Tyushin comments:

"This album is filled with powerful and epic sound, and each song has its own meaning, style, and mood. At the same time, all the songs are united by the same atmosphere and are part of the same universe. They are portals, pages of a book, doors which will take you to different worlds and lead you to discover something interesting. All you need is but a single step across the boundary!"

"The Outer Limits" contains elements of folk, progressive, doom, hard rock but is centered around the heavy/power metal genre and will be released worldwide on August 7, 2020.