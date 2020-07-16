Pig Destroyer To Release New EP "The Octagonical Stairway" In August; Posts New Music Video "The Cavalry" Online
Pig Destroyer return with their new EP, "The Octagonal Stairway," coming August 28 through Relapse Records. A blistering dose of grindcore, harsh noise, and industrial swagger, "The Octagonal Stairway" features sic crushing tracks from the legendary band, B-side noise tracks, and a special appearance from Iggor Cavalera.
Watch "The Cavalry" music video, featuring fan submitted video footage during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic below.
Tracklisting:
1. The Octagonal Stairway
2. The Cavalry
3. Cameraman
4. News Channel 6
5. Head Cage
6. Sound Walker
