"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Pig Destroyer To Release New EP "The Octagonical Stairway" In August; Posts New Music Video "The Cavalry" Online

posted Jul 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Pig Destroyer

Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)

Pig Destroyer return with their new EP, "The Octagonal Stairway," coming August 28 through Relapse Records. A blistering dose of grindcore, harsh noise, and industrial swagger, "The Octagonal Stairway" features sic crushing tracks from the legendary band, B-side noise tracks, and a special appearance from Iggor Cavalera.

Watch "The Cavalry" music video, featuring fan submitted video footage during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic below.

Tracklisting:

1. The Octagonal Stairway
2. The Cavalry
3. Cameraman
4. News Channel 6
5. Head Cage
6. Sound Walker

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Pig Destroyer To Release New EP"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 