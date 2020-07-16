Serene Dark Streaming New Album "Enantiodromia"

Canada’s Serene Dark will be unleashing their new album "Enantiodromia" this coming Friday, July 17th. "Enantiodromia" (pronounced en-an-ti-o-dromia) is dark, entrancing, and orchestral while maintaining the key elements of death and black metal. Overall, the album explores the confrontation between the shadow aspect of the personality and the integration of it into the self to create wholeness. Influenced by philosophy, stoicism, hermeticism, and the occult. The album, lyrically, is a journey towards individuation by the exploration of human darkness and transforming that pain into something tangible and meaningful. In essence- to lose one's self entirely to reach perfection.

Before the full length's official release, the band is streaming the album in full via BeheadingTheTraitor's YouTube channel and can be heard below.

The band adds:

"This album will be received as a new but familiar sound for any previous fans of our last band (Endemise)… We want our fans to get lost in the music. We want to pique some interest in fans of this style of music… We have written a lot of songs and chosen our top ten favourites."