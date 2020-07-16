Varg To Release New Album, "Zeichen" In September; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

Band Photo: Varg (?)

The wolves of Varg return to their roots with their seventh full-length album, "Zeichen" (translated: Signs), to be released on September 18th via Napalm Records. The album marks a new era of the wolves haunted by wild battles, death and bloodlust - a resurrection from the fields of Pagan Metal, pairing razor-sharp melodic death riffs with Freki's furious vocals. Forget anything you have seen or heard about them in the past few years and embrace the new album as a reboot of a band that never ceased to evolve and has gotten rid of everything superfluous.

Varg sets an uncompromising sign with first monumental single "Zeichen", which comes along with an official video and introduces the concept behind their upcoming offering. Visually and lyrically, their first single draws the listener deep into the Viking era, picturing their traditions, a strong community cohesion, ancient runes, the old gods and their beliefs. The chorus gets stuck in your head, coalesces with the blasting power of riffs and perfectly showcases the reincarnation of Varg. "Zeichen" is the ultimate hymn heralding the age of the wolves.

Singer Freki states: "'Zeichen' is the heart of our new album, maybe even of the 'new' Varg. It was important to us to release the title song first along with an official music video, since it reflects the energy of our new full-length both musically and visually, and invites our fans to the legendary era of the Vikings. Follow us on a journey!"