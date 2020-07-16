Psychosomatic Premiere New Song "We Don’t Trust You" From Upcoming New Album "The Invisible Prison"

California-based thrash metal band Psychosomatic premiere a new song called "We Don’t Trust You", taken from their forthcoming new album "The Invisible Prison". The outing will be the label debut for Nefarious Industries and is scheduled for a August 28 release date.

Check out now "We Don’t Trust You" below.