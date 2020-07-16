Bulletbelt Premiere New Animated Music Video For "Punishment of God" From Brand New Album "Warlords"

New Zealand's blackened thrash metal outfit Bulletbelt premiere a new animated video for "Punishment of God", taken from their fourth full-length album "Warlords". The effort was released on July 1st, 2020 by Impaler Records.

Check out now "Punishment of God" below.