Health & Full Of Hell Premiere New Single “Full Of Health”
Health and Full Of Hell joined forces for a recently premiered collab single, “Full Of Health“. Loma Vista Recordings digitally released the outing, with a 7'' pressing scheduled for a late August release date through Closed Casket Activities.
