Septicflesh Premiere Orchestral Live Video Of “The Vampire From Nazareth” From Forthcoming Blu-ray

Septicflesh premiere a new official live music video for their orchestral performance of their song “The Vampire From Nazareth“. The clip is taken from their impending live Blu-ray, “Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX“, which is set to land in stores July 31st via Season Of Mist.

That outing captures a February 2019 performance Septicflesh played in Mexico City together with the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.