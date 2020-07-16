Septicflesh Premiere Orchestral Live Video Of “The Vampire From Nazareth” From Forthcoming Blu-ray
Septicflesh premiere a new official live music video for their orchestral performance of their song “The Vampire From Nazareth“. The clip is taken from their impending live Blu-ray, “Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX“, which is set to land in stores July 31st via Season Of Mist.
That outing captures a February 2019 performance Septicflesh played in Mexico City together with the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.
This is art. This is hard work. This brings people together.