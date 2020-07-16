"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Septicflesh Premiere Orchestral Live Video Of “The Vampire From Nazareth” From Forthcoming Blu-ray

posted Jul 16, 2020 at 6:57 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Septicflesh premiere a new official live music video for their orchestral performance of their song “The Vampire From Nazareth“. The clip is taken from their impending live Blu-ray, “Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX“, which is set to land in stores July 31st via Season Of Mist.

That outing captures a February 2019 performance Septicflesh played in Mexico City together with the Symphonic Experience Orchestra, the Enharmonía Vocalis Choir, and the National University of Mexico Children’s and Youth Choir.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

1 Comment on "Septicflesh Premiere Orchestral Live Music Video"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. Thumbsup writes:

This is art. This is hard work. This brings people together.

# Jul 16, 2020 @ 9:22 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 