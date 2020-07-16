Static-X Premiere New Music Video For “Bring You Down”
Static-X premiere an official music video for “Bring You Down” from their recently released record, “Project Regeneration, Vol. 1“. That album arrived this past Friday, July 10th and is the first of two outings to be put out featuring songs with previously unreleased recordings of late Static-X vocalist Wayne Static.
as good as ever, glad they moved forward with this