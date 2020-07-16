"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Static-X Premiere New Music Video For “Bring You Down”

posted Jul 16, 2020 at 6:46 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Static-X premiere an official music video for “Bring You Down” from their recently released record, “Project Regeneration, Vol. 1“. That album arrived this past Friday, July 10th and is the first of two outings to be put out featuring songs with previously unreleased recordings of late Static-X vocalist Wayne Static.

Anonymous Reader
1. Thumbsup writes:

as good as ever, glad they moved forward with this

# Jul 16, 2020 @ 9:16 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

