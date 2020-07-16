Primitive Man Premiere New Song & Music Video “Menacing”
Primitive Man premiere a new official music video for their song “Menacing“, taken from their impending new album “Immersion“. The effort will be out August 14th via Relapse Records.
Comments singer/guitarist Ethan McCarthy:
“‘Menacing‘ is about asking the unhinged whirlwind of chaos that controls life to guide you through the various trials and tribulations one might encounter. And in what ways that can mold/shape a person’s character. I also speak on the lonely road that one can follow when they refuse to compromise on what they want in this life. Whatever that may be. And that there is a certain level of self-doubt and insanity that blankets all of this. Life is messy.”
