Destruction Releases Mini Documentary About COVID-19 Live Shows

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

A few weeks ago, German thrash titans Destruction ended their break from playing live with two impressive shows at the legendary Z7 venue in Pratteln, Switzerland. The sold out shows were immortalised on film and condensed into a mini documentary. Watch the film below.

Destruction frontman Schmier states:

"I'm glad that our film team could capture those moments, the first shows after the easing of the rules in Switzerland for concerts, were for sure a special moment for all of us. The fans did a stellar job and the social distancing worked pretty well. For sure much better than in the supermarket or on public transport these days. We all felt safe & sound and although you can not completely avoid contact, you can use your common sense. The precautions and government rules have been implemented well and that was important for everybody involved! It will still be very challenging to bring concerts back into our lives. If masks will be a part of that future or other precautions, the next few weeks will tell. It's important to take on new challenges and try – instead of doing nothing and just accepting the situation of no shows! Destruction will continue this path and play a social distanced Open Air concert near to Berlin in August. A concept that has worked for a while in Germany. Thanks for all the support & stay healthy and aware!"