Rising Steel To Release New Album "Fight Them All" In September; Posts New Music Video "Mystic Voices" Online

Following three years of gigging and writing new material, Rising Steel is finally ready to storm the international scene with their new album, "Fight Them All," a record that presents an aggressive mixture of power, heavy and thrash metal. Explosive riffing, crushing rhythms and headbanging songs are the order of the day as the quintet delivers a sound with influences coming mainly from the 1980’s NWOBHM, hard rock and thrash metal scenes. Solid and powerful metal music, the band is inspired by the legacies of legends like Judas Priest and Iron Maiden and is recommended for fans of the likes of Nevermore, Queensrÿche, Iced Earth and early Metallica.

The band also released a new music video for the song, "Mystic Voices," which can be seen below.

"Fight Them All" will be released through Frontiers Music SRL on September 4th.

Tracklisting:

1. Mystic Voices

2. Fight Them All

3. Steel Hammer

4. Blackheart

5. Savage

6. Gloomy World

7. Malefice

8. Metal Nation

9. Pussy

10. Led By Judas

11. Master Control