Ensiferum Posts New Lyric Video "For Sirens" Online

Finnish folk metal veterans Ensiferum has uploaded a new lyric video for the song, "For Sirens." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest full length album, "Thalassic," which was released last week through Metal Blade Records.

Mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren, "Thalassic" was recorded and produced in Petrax and Sonic Pump studios by Janne Joutsenniemi, who was involved on their albums "Victory Songs" (2007) and "From Afar" (2009). "We like to go to a studio when we have all the songs 99.9% ready so the producer's main job is to kick our asses while we record. Of course Janne Joutsenniemi is a world-class producer, and we asked his opinion if we were doubting any details. It was really a pleasure to work with him again, and I think this was one of the most easy-going studio sessions I have ever been part of. We are extremely happy with the result." Metal Underground recently interviewed bassist Sami Hinkka, which you can also listen to below.

Thalassic track-listing

1. Seafarer's Dream

2. Rum, Women, Victory

3. Andromeda

4. The Defence of the Sampo

5. Run from the Crushing Tide

6. For Sirens

7. One with the Sea

8. Midsummer Magic

9. Cold Northland (Va¨ina¨mo¨inen Part III)

10. Merille Lahteva (Bonus Track)

11. I'll Stay by Your Side (Bonus Track)