Ensiferum Posts New Lyric Video "For Sirens" Online
Finnish folk metal veterans Ensiferum has uploaded a new lyric video for the song, "For Sirens." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest full length album, "Thalassic," which was released last week through Metal Blade Records.
Mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren, "Thalassic" was recorded and produced in Petrax and Sonic Pump studios by Janne Joutsenniemi, who was involved on their albums "Victory Songs" (2007) and "From Afar" (2009). "We like to go to a studio when we have all the songs 99.9% ready so the producer's main job is to kick our asses while we record. Of course Janne Joutsenniemi is a world-class producer, and we asked his opinion if we were doubting any details. It was really a pleasure to work with him again, and I think this was one of the most easy-going studio sessions I have ever been part of. We are extremely happy with the result." Metal Underground recently interviewed bassist Sami Hinkka, which you can also listen to below.
Thalassic track-listing
1. Seafarer's Dream
2. Rum, Women, Victory
3. Andromeda
4. The Defence of the Sampo
5. Run from the Crushing Tide
6. For Sirens
7. One with the Sea
8. Midsummer Magic
9. Cold Northland (Va¨ina¨mo¨inen Part III)
10. Merille Lahteva (Bonus Track)
11. I'll Stay by Your Side (Bonus Track)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Draconian Posts New Single Online
- Next Article:
Rising Steel To Release New Album In September
0 Comments on "Ensiferum Posts New Lyric Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.