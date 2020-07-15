Terminal Nation Premiere New Song "Disciple of Deceit" From Upcoming New Album "Holocene Extinction"
Arkansas-based Terminal Nation premiere a new song called "Disciple of Deceit", taken from their upcoming new album "Holocene Extinction", which will be out in stores via 20 Buck Spin on August 07.
Check out now "Disciple of Deceit" below.
