Valgrind Premiere New Song "Divination – Marked By the Unknown" From Upcoming New Album "Condemnation"

Italian death metal band Valgrind premiere a new song titled "Divination – Marked By the Unknown", taken from their upcoming new album "Condemnation". The outing will be released on July 27th through the Spanish label Memento Mori.

Check out now "Divination – Marked By the Unknown" below.