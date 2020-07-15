Demon Cleaver Premiere New Song & Music Video "Prostitution of Our Evolution" From Upcoming Debut EP
Hailing from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada death metal band Demon Cleaver premiere a new song entitled "Prostitution of Our Evolution", taken from their upcoming debut EP, which set for release on July 17th.
Check out now "Prostitution of Our Evolution" below.
