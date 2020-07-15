Venomous Concept (Napalm Death, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Eliminate”
Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)
Venomous Concept (Napalm Death, ex-Brutal Truth, etc.) premiere “Eliminate” from their impending fourth full-length, “Politics Verses The Erection“. Season Of Mist have the album scheduled for an August 28th release date.
