Spectrum of Delusion Premiere New Song & Video "Into Another Formation" From Upcoming New Album "Esoteric Entity"
Dutch technical death metal band Spectrum of Delusion premiere a new song and music video "Into Another Formation", taken from their upcoming new album "Esoteric Entity", which will be out in stores Friday, September 11th via The Artisan Era.
Check out now "Into Another Formation" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Spectrum of Delusion Premiere New Song & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.