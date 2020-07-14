Fawn Limbs Premiere New Song "Metrae" From Upcoming New Album "Sleeper Vessels"

Hailing from Pennsylvania grinding mathcore outfit Fawn Limbs premiere a new song entitled "Metrae", taken from their upcoming new album "Sleeper Vessels". The new effort will be out September 18th on vinyl via Roman Numeral Records and Wolves And Vibrancy Records, on CD through the band and Dark Trail Records, and on tape via Sludgelord Records.

Check out now "Metrae" below.

Tells Eeli Helin (guitars, vocals):

”We chose to lead with ‘Metrae’ solely because of the fact that it encapsulates our current essence and the new album as an entirety in all it’s chaotic but curated, no holds barred auditory beating. While the emphasis on this track is on the more deranged end, it represents the rest suitably. While this by no means is a concept album, there’s recurring and overarching themes, dealing with matters of abuse, racism and xenophobia, mental illnesses, and unwellness generally. ‘Metrae’ is a narrative depicting how each and every single one of us are being brought to a world of suffering and pain, bereft of love and warmth, and raised to ultimately fail in everything.”