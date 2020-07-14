Siege Column Premiere New Song "Funeral Fiend" From Upcoming New Album "Darkside Legions"
New Jersey’s Siege Column premiere a new song by the name of "Funeral Fiend", taken from their impending new full-length "Darkside Legions". The album will land in stores August 15th via Nuclear War Now! Productions.
Check out now "Funeral Fiend" below.
