Deadlight Sanctuary Premiere New Song "Trance of Doom" From Upcoming New Album "Thaumaturgical Rites of the Damned"
Norwegian esoteric black and doom metal unit Deadlight Sanctuary premiere a new song entitled "Trance of Doom", taken from their upcoming new album "Thaumaturgical Rites of the Damned". The record was recorded, mixed, and mastered in P.A. Studio in Bergen Norway and will be released on July 24th by the Sentient Ruin Laboratories (U.S.) and Iron Bonehead Productions (E.U.).
Check out now "Trance of Doom" below.
