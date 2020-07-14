Incantation Premiere New Song & Music Video “Fury’s Manifesto”

Incantation premiere a new official music video for their track “Fury’s Manifesto“, taken from their impending new album “Sect Of Vile Divinities“. Relapse Records will release the effort on August 21.

Comment Incantation of the Daily Grind Productions directed video:

“We present another offering unleashed from ‘Sect of Vile Divinities‘, aptly named ‘Fury’s Manifesto‘. A more crushing choice from the album to express blasphemy towards religious ethics and its failure to the very evil that the faiths themselves created.”