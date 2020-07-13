Sjálfsmorð af Gáleysi Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Demo "Degenerator"

Icelandic avant-garde black metal solo project Sjálfsmorð af Gáleysi premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new demo "Degenerator", which was released July 12, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Degenerator" in its entirety below.