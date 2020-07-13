PaleSky Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Eleven Invisible Cockrouches"
Poland's black metal unit PaleSky premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Eleven Invisible Cockrouches", which is out now via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Eleven Invisible Cockrouches" in its entirety below.
PaleSky is:
Adrian Mozdzierz - Guitars,bass,drum programing
Krzysztof Craq - Synths
Rhys Campbell - Vocals
