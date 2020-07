PaleSky Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Eleven Invisible Cockrouches"

Poland's black metal unit PaleSky premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Eleven Invisible Cockrouches", which is out now via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Eleven Invisible Cockrouches" in its entirety below.



Eleven Invisible Cockrouches by PaleSky

PaleSky is:

Adrian Mozdzierz - Guitars,bass,drum programing

Krzysztof Craq - Synths

Rhys Campbell - Vocals