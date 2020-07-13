PaleSky Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Eleven Invisible Cockrouches"

Poland's black metal unit PaleSky premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Eleven Invisible Cockrouches", which is out now via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Eleven Invisible Cockrouches" in its entirety below.



<a href="http://palesky.bandcamp.com/album/eleven-invisible-cockrouches">Eleven Invisible Cockrouches by PaleSky</a>

PaleSky is:

Adrian Mozdzierz - Guitars,bass,drum programing

Krzysztof Craq - Synths

Rhys Campbell - Vocals