IIIXK Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New "demo 2020"
IIIXK premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new "demo 2020", which was released July 9, 2020 via Bandcamp. The project is lead by a former member of the Russian band Grey Heaven Fall, who split up last year.
Check out now the demo in its entirety below.
