Helzgloriam Premiere New Song "Farahvang" From Upcoming New Album "Decapitated Mystics of the Serpent"
Hailing from Iran black metal outfit Helzgloriam premiere a new song entitled "Farahvang", taken from their upcoming sophomore full-length "Decapitated Mystics of the Serpent". The album will be out in stores July 20th via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Farahvang" below.
