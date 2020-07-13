Helzgloriam Premiere New Song "Farahvang" From Upcoming New Album "Decapitated Mystics of the Serpent"

Hailing from Iran black metal outfit Helzgloriam premiere a new song entitled "Farahvang", taken from their upcoming sophomore full-length "Decapitated Mystics of the Serpent". The album will be out in stores July 20th via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Farahvang" below.