Khthoniik Cerviiks Premiere New Song "Odyssey 3000" From Upcoming New Album "Æequiizoiikum"



Khthoniik Cerviiks premiere a new song entitled "Odyssey 3000", taken from their upcoming new album "Æequiizoiikum", which will be released by Iron Bonehead Productions on July 17th.

Check out now "Odyssey 3000" below.