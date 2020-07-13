Khthoniik Cerviiks Premiere New Song "Odyssey 3000" From Upcoming New Album "Æequiizoiikum"
Khthoniik Cerviiks premiere a new song entitled "Odyssey 3000", taken from their upcoming new album "Æequiizoiikum", which will be released by Iron Bonehead Productions on July 17th.
Check out now "Odyssey 3000" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Scävenger Premiere New Single "Quartered"
- Next Article:
Helzgloriam Premiere New Song "Farahvang"
0 Comments on "Khthoniik Cerviiks Premiere 'Odyssey 3000'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.