Scävenger Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Quartered" From Upcoming New Album "Humiliating Obliteration"
Austria's death thrash metal outfit Scävenger premiere a new song and official lyric video called "Quartered", taken from their upcoming new album "Humiliating Obliteration". Their new outing will be unleashed this fall.
Check out now "Quartered" below.
Scävenger is:
Johannes Gatsch (Monument Of Misanthropy etc.): Guitar/Vocals
Daniel Höttl: Guitar
Raphael Hendlmayr: Bass
Tobias Schmeisser: Drums
