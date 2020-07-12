"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Scävenger Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Quartered" From Upcoming New Album "Humiliating Obliteration"

posted Jul 12, 2020 at 3:54 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Austria's death thrash metal outfit Scävenger premiere a new song and official lyric video called "Quartered", taken from their upcoming new album "Humiliating Obliteration". Their new outing will be unleashed this fall.

Check out now "Quartered" below.

Scävenger is:

Johannes Gatsch (Monument Of Misanthropy etc.): Guitar/Vocals
Daniel Höttl: Guitar
Raphael Hendlmayr: Bass
Tobias Schmeisser: Drums

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Scävenger Premiere New Single 'Quartered'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 