Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) Premieres New Song & Music Video "Do You Need Me to Remind You?" From Upcoming Solo Debut Album "Child Soldier: Creator of God"

Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)

Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato premieres a new song by the name of "Do You Need Me to Remind You?", taken from his impending full-length solo debut album "Child Soldier: Creator of God. The outing will landt in stores October 23rd via Puciato's own label Federal Prisoner.

Check out now "Do You Need Me to Remind You?" below.