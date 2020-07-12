Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) Premieres New Song & Music Video "Do You Need Me to Remind You?" From Upcoming Solo Debut Album "Child Soldier: Creator of God"
Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)
Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato premieres a new song by the name of "Do You Need Me to Remind You?", taken from his impending full-length solo debut album "Child Soldier: Creator of God. The outing will landt in stores October 23rd via Puciato's own label Federal Prisoner.
Check out now "Do You Need Me to Remind You?" below.
