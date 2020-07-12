Körgull the Exterminator Premiere New Song "Inquisitor Generalis" From Upcoming New Album "Sharpen Your Spikes"

Spanish speed/black/thrash band Körgull the Exterminator premiere a new song entitled "Inquisitor Generalis", taken from their upcoming new effort "Sharpen Your Spikes". The album will be released by Xtreem Music on September 9th.

Check out now "Inquisitor Generalis" below.