Rebel Wizard Premiere New Song & Music Video "raiseth up all those that be bowed down" From Branc New Album "Magickal Mystical Indifference"

Genre-bending extreme metal outfit Rebel Wizard premiere a new song and music video titled "raiseth up all those that be bowed down", taken from their brand new album "Magickal Mystical Indifference", which was released past Friday via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "raiseth up all those that be bowed down" below.



