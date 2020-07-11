"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Oneiric Celephaïs Premiere New Song "The Aeon of Death" From Upcoming Debut EP "The Obscure Sibyl"

posted Jul 11, 2020 at 5:09 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Florentine technical melodic death metal band Oneiric Celephaïs premiere a new song entitled "The Aeon of Death", taken from their upcoming debut EP "The Obscure Sibyl ".That 25-minute release will be out in stores August 7th via Gore House Productions.

Check out now "The Aeon of Death" below.

Tell the band of the song:

“‘The Aeon of Death‘ is inspired by Lovecraft‘s horror story “The Nameless City”. The descent of the narrator in the un-reverberate blackness of the abyss of the catacombs is an allegory for the katábasis of every Sibyl’s follower, a descent which leads to obscurity, depression and ultimately to death. ‘The Aeon of Death‘ represents the central part of the triptych of the EP: the sinking of man into the abyss gulfs served only to discover sights of woe and doleful shades”.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Oneiric Celephaïs Premiere New Song"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 