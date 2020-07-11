Oneiric Celephaïs Premiere New Song "The Aeon of Death" From Upcoming Debut EP "The Obscure Sibyl"

Florentine technical melodic death metal band Oneiric Celephaïs premiere a new song entitled "The Aeon of Death", taken from their upcoming debut EP "The Obscure Sibyl ".That 25-minute release will be out in stores August 7th via Gore House Productions.

Check out now "The Aeon of Death" below.

Tell the band of the song:

“‘The Aeon of Death‘ is inspired by Lovecraft‘s horror story “The Nameless City”. The descent of the narrator in the un-reverberate blackness of the abyss of the catacombs is an allegory for the katábasis of every Sibyl’s follower, a descent which leads to obscurity, depression and ultimately to death. ‘The Aeon of Death‘ represents the central part of the triptych of the EP: the sinking of man into the abyss gulfs served only to discover sights of woe and doleful shades”.