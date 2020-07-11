Theotoxin Premiere New Song & Music Video "Golden Tomb" From Upcoming New Album "Fragment : Erhabenheit"
Austrian black metal band Theotoxin premiere a new song and video titled "Golden Tomb", taken from their upcoming new album "Fragment : Erhabenheit". The effort will be released on September 11th by AOP Records. The music video was created by Schrankenstein Media and the cover artwork done by Jose Gabriel Sabogal.
Check out now "Golden Tomb" below.
