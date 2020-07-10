Skeletal Remains Uploads New Lyric "Illusive Divinity" Video

California based death metal outfit Skeletal Remains has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Illusive Divinity." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "The Entombment Of Chaos," which will be released on September 11th via Century Media Records.

The band comments: "We are very excited to share with you the first single and opening track off of our new album The Entombment Of Chaos. We feel this is a good introductory to the album that gives you the vibe for what the rest of the record has to offer. 'Illusive Divinity' tells a story about the arrival of higher beings with hidden intentions fooling all into believing they are divine entities here to bring salvation to humanity. Hope you all enjoy!"