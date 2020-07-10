Skeletal Remains Uploads New Lyric "Illusive Divinity" Video
California based death metal outfit Skeletal Remains has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Illusive Divinity." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "The Entombment Of Chaos," which will be released on September 11th via Century Media Records.
The band comments: "We are very excited to share with you the first single and opening track off of our new album The Entombment Of Chaos. We feel this is a good introductory to the album that gives you the vibe for what the rest of the record has to offer. 'Illusive Divinity' tells a story about the arrival of higher beings with hidden intentions fooling all into believing they are divine entities here to bring salvation to humanity. Hope you all enjoy!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Skeletal Remains Uploads New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.