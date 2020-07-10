Oceans Of Slumber Posts New Music Video "The Adorned Fathomless Creation" Online

Texan doom metal outfit Oceans Of Slumber has posted a new music video online for the song, "The Adorned Fathomless Creation." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming self-titled album, which is set to be released through Century Media on September 4th. The album will be available digitally, as well on jewel case CD and a gatefold black 2LP+CD package.