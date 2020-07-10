Oceans Of Slumber Posts New Music Video "The Adorned Fathomless Creation" Online
Texan doom metal outfit Oceans Of Slumber has posted a new music video online for the song, "The Adorned Fathomless Creation." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming self-titled album, which is set to be released through Century Media on September 4th. The album will be available digitally, as well on jewel case CD and a gatefold black 2LP+CD package.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kataklysm Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Skeletal Remains Uploads New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Oceans Of Slumber Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.