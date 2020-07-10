Kataklysm Reveals New Album "Unconquered" Details; Posts New Music Video "The Killshot" Online

Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)

Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights, Kataklysm, have revealed details for their 14th full-length studio album, "Unconquered," which will be unleashed on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band release the first single entitled, "The Killshot". Watch the video directed by Scott Hansen of Digital Thunderdome, below.

The band comments, "'The Killshot' is very Machiavellian at its base meaning. The song deals with revenge and planning it out, I wrote the song in an open interpretation because everyone has their own story that they can attach to it. In general, the album deals with pain or setbacks, overcoming them and fighting back especially in today's situation, the timing is on point. In February, we flew to Atlanta, Georgia and worked with director Scott Hanson. We saw some of his creations and wanted to try his style. The experience was awesome and we won’t forget it anytime soon. Everything went great but it was there, sitting at the airport that we first started seeing on all the screens that Covid-19 was about to shutdown the country."

"Unconquered" was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist JF Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of "Unconquered"’s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision. "Unconquered" stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

The infamous heart beast, which also appeared on "In The Arms Of Devastation" (2006), "Prevail" (2008), and "Heaven’s Venom" (2010), makes its return with a cover image created by artist Blake Armstrong.

"Unconquered" will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red W. Black Splatter (Limited to 1500)

Glow In The Dark (Limited to 300)

Clear W. Black Splatter (Limited to 300 on band's store only)

White W. Silver Splatter (Limited to 200)

Black

- White Cassette (Limited to 200)

- CD + Patch Bundle (Limited to 300)

- "Heart of the Beast" CD bundle (Limited to 200)

- CD

2 Buttons

Heart Shaped Stress Ball

Sticker

Burlap Bag Bundle

Unconquered tracklisting:

1. The Killshot

2. Cut Me Down

3. Underneath The Scars

4. Focused To Destroy You

5. The Way Back Home

6. Stitches

7. Defiant

8. Icarus Falling

9. When It's Over