Shvpes, Featuring The Son Of Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, Announces Breakup

British metalcore band Shvpes, fronted by Griffin Dickinson, son of Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson, has announced that they have decided to disband. The band were formed in 2009 under the name Cytota, but changed their name in early 2015 to Shvapes, after which they released their debut full length, "Pain. Joy. Ecstasy. Despair," in 2016, with their sophomore album, "Greater Than" following two years later. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Good things all come to an end. After much introspection, we have decided to call it a day with SHVPES.

"As this band has evolved, we have grown a lot as musicians and as people. And as a result we have found ourselves beginning to move in separate directions, musically and otherwise. To continue on as SHVPES would only place further strain on our mental health and personal relationships, as well as be dishonest and a disservice to all of you.

"We leave on good terms, proud and grateful for everything we've achieved.

"To the fans and everyone who has supported, invested and believed in us, we wholeheartedly thank you. You have allowed us to accomplish things we only ever dreamed of and be a part of something bigger than ourselves. For now though, it’s time for a new chapter."