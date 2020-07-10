Enslaved Posts New Music Video "Jettegryta" Online

Enslaved have released the second single, "Jettegryta", from their upcoming studio album, "Utgard." The single is accompanied by a frost-bitten video, in which an Icelandic pristine glacial landscape is darkened by sinister events. Today, the band have also launched pre-orders for "Utgard," which will be released on October 2.

Grutle Kjellson commented on the video: "Iceland was the perfect place to shoot the video for 'Jettegryta'. Jettegryta translates to Giant´s Cauldron and refers to a phenomenon in nature, where rivers/running water - over a long period - create an often cylindrical hole in solid rock. In ancient Norse folklore, the Jette/Jotun (giants) made these cauldrons to cook in. Although these particular nature phenomena don’t exist on the volcanic island of Iceland, there are plenty of other places on this magical island that could lead to the dwelling of the giants! When Norse settlers came to Iceland in the 8th and 9th century, the fumes and fog from the hot streams and the volcanos clearly told them that this island was inhabited by elves, dwarves and giants! This reminded them of the stories of Utgard. To them, Iceland was on the doorsteps of Utgard, the outer borders of the world of men; a gateway. The lyrics of the song deal with entering such a mythological and esoteric place; deep within your own mind and imagination, a gateway into the dreams, the unconscious and the realm of chaos. We have tried to transform these words into this clip, and maybe you can feel a glimpse of what those early Icelanders felt when they first entered this realm!"