Vader Announce Fall 2020 European Tour - Chronosphere & Fallcie To Join As Support
Vader announced their fall 2020 European tour. That trek is set to find them out on the road this September with Chronosphere and Fallcie as support acts. It will hit the below cities:
09/01 Berlin, GER – Nuke Club
09/02 Roskilde, DEN – Gimle
09/03 Bad Oeynhausen, GER – Druckerei
09/04 Amserfoort, NET – Fluor
09/05 Essen, GER – Turock
09/06 Uden, NET – De Pul
09/07 Martigny, SWI – Sunset
09/08 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
09/09 Rome, ITA – Traffic
09/10 San Dona di Piave, ITA – Revolver
09/11 Graz, AUT – Explosiv
09/12 Zagreb, CRO – Boogaloo
09/13 TBA – TBA
09/14 Munich, GER – Backstage
09/15 Bratislava, SLO – Randal
09/16 Kosice, SLO – Colloseum
Comment Vader:
“VADERMANIAX!!! We need to finish, what we could not do in March because covid19 virus attack. VADER shall be ready in September \m/ Are YOU ready too? …and we will bring NEW album with us , of course !!!!”
VADERMANIAX!!! We need to finish, what we could not do in March because covid19 virus attack. VADER shall be ready in September \m/ Are YOU ready too? ...and we will bring NEW album with us , of course !!!! pic.twitter.com/DnmvbPWTfw— VADER (@vaderband) July 9, 2020
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Vader Announce Fall 2020 European Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.