Vader Announce Fall 2020 European Tour - Chronosphere & Fallcie To Join As Support

Vader announced their fall 2020 European tour. That trek is set to find them out on the road this September with Chronosphere and Fallcie as support acts. It will hit the below cities:

09/01 Berlin, GER – Nuke Club

09/02 Roskilde, DEN – Gimle

09/03 Bad Oeynhausen, GER – Druckerei

09/04 Amserfoort, NET – Fluor

09/05 Essen, GER – Turock

09/06 Uden, NET – De Pul

09/07 Martigny, SWI – Sunset

09/08 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

09/09 Rome, ITA – Traffic

09/10 San Dona di Piave, ITA – Revolver

09/11 Graz, AUT – Explosiv

09/12 Zagreb, CRO – Boogaloo

09/13 TBA – TBA

09/14 Munich, GER – Backstage

09/15 Bratislava, SLO – Randal

09/16 Kosice, SLO – Colloseum

Comment Vader:

“VADERMANIAX!!! We need to finish, what we could not do in March because covid19 virus attack. VADER shall be ready in September \m/ Are YOU ready too? …and we will bring NEW album with us , of course !!!!”