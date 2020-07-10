Blasphemer Premiere New Music Video For "The Sixth Hour"
Italian death metal band Blasphemer premiere a new music video for "The Sixth Hour", taken from their latest album of the same name, which is out in stores via Candlelight Records.
Check out now "The Sixth Hour" below.
