Hear The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad Guest On New Undeath Single “Lesions Of A Different Kind”

Death metal band Undeath have signed a record deal with Prosthetic Records and will have their debut release “Lesions Of A Different Kind” out on October 23rd via their new label home. The Black Dahlia Murder singer Trevor Strnad guests on the album's title track streaming for you below.

Undeath commented:

“Trevor is the man and has put us on from the very beginning. He even came out to our first-ever Brooklyn show, which was also our third or fourth show ever. We’re all fans of The Black Dahlia Murder and really admire how much Trevor supports and promotes underground bands, so asking him to be on this song was kind of a no-brainer – and he killed it!

We played this song live a few times before COVID hit and it quickly became one of our favorites in our set. Once shows start back up we can’t wait to bust this one out and jump in the pit with everyone. Until then – we hope everyone enjoys this track’s rampaging immediacy and deadly hooks – mosh your living room to pieces!”