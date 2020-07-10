Black Crown Initiate Premiere Animated Video For “Holy Silence”
Black Crown Initiate premiere an animated music video for their song “Holy Silence“. The band's new album “Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape” will land in stores on August 07th.
Comments the group's guitarist/vocalist Andy Thomas:
“We had always wanted to use it. With [guitarist Ethan McKenna] returning to the band it felt right. The song deals with notions of a creator and our connections to whatever that force may be. I am particularly proud of James’ vocals and Ethan’s perfect guitar solo.”
