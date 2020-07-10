Avatar Premiere New Single & Music Video “Colossus”
Band Photo: Avatar (?)
Avatar premiere a new official music video for their new track “Colossus“. The single arrives in advance of the band’s new record “Hunter Gatherer“, which eOne release on August 07, 2020.
